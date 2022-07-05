Meng Lim, who has been embroiled in an ethics investigation by the state judicial qualifications commission the past year and a half 18, resigned as chief judge of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit on Tuesday less than six months before the end of his term.
Lim came into the post in 2015 and was celebrated as Georgia’s first Asian American elected superior court judge.
However a series of ethics complaints took its toll and Lim lost his re-election bid in May to Cedartown attorney Andrew Roper by 8,195 votes to 5,663 among voters in both Polk County and Haralson County.
Roper received 64.2% of the vote in Polk County and 52.7% of Haralson County’s votes.
Lim told the Polk County Standard Journal on Tuesday he had received a job offer at an Atlanta-area law firm and resigned to begin work there but did not provide the name of the firm.
He declined to comment any further.
Rumors about Lim’s resignation began to circulate Friday, but the Polk County Standard Journal was not able to confirm it until Tuesday afternoon when Gov. Brian Kemp’s deputy director of communications, Andrew Isenhour, responded to a request.
Isenhour said they had received the letter and it has been accepted but could not share any further information at this time. He added that the governor would announce any appointment when the time comes.
The letter, addressed to Kemp, is dated July 1 and consists of a single, simple sentence stating his resignation as chief judge of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit effective July 5, 2022.
The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit covers Polk and Haralson counties.
Polk County Clerk of Superior Court Stacie Baines said a calendar call is scheduled for Thursday for the next jury trial session that is set to start on Monday. Her office had not received official word on a substitute judge as of Tuesday afternoon. Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy remains on the bench.
Lim was elected to superior court judge in 2014, but in July 2021 he was charged with 16 separate violations of the state Code of Judicial Conduct. Those accusations related to him allegedly having a romantic relationship with a former Polk County Court Clerk’s Office employee and using his influence and personal relationship with a participant in the Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court program to get him preferred treatment in 2016.
The JQC added eight new counts of judicial misconduct to the state’s inquiry in January after additional complaints were filed in September 2021, bringing the total number of formal charges against Lim to 24.
A date for the final hearing in the matter has not yet been determined.
Lim came to Georgia as a child after escaping his homeland of Cambodia. He grew up in Bremen and began practicing law in 1998. He was elected to superior court judge in 2014 and ran unopposed for a second term in 2018.