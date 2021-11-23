Tallapoosa Circuit Chief Judge Meng Lim, who continues to be under an inquiry by a state commission for judicial misconduct, announced this week that he will seek re-election to the position in 2022.
Lim, who has served as a superior court judge in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit since January 2015, officially announced his intention to run for re-election in a press release that mentions his history as a Cambodian refugee and the valedictorian of his senior class at Bremen High School.
He began practicing law in 1998, and is the first elected Asian American superior court judge in the state of Georgia. He was re-elected to a second term in 2018. The Tallapoosa Circuit includes Polk and Haralson counties.
Meanwhile, the inquiry into formal charges of willful misconduct and conduct detrimental to the administration of justice made by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission against Lim continues to go through the proper procedures.
The charges, filed on July 22 with the Georgia Supreme Court, accuse Lim of 16 separate violations of the state Code of Judicial Conduct stemming from accusations related to Lim allegedly having a romantic relationship with a former Polk County Court Clerk’s Office employee and using his influence and personal relationship with a participant in the Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court program to get him preferred treatment in 2016.
According to the filing with the state Supreme Court, an investigation by the JQC began last year after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated a report of a domestic violence situation involving Lim’s family in Haralson County.
Lim was arrested on July 2, 2020, and charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act, but a Haralson County grand jury failed to indict him on the charges.
The JQC filing states that information discovered during the GBI investigation into the domestic violence allegations led to further investigation of Lim by the commission’s investigative panel.
Lim’s attorney, Dennis T. Cathey, filed a response to the accusations to the JQC on Sept. 22 asking that all formal charges be dismissed. The response referenced the amount of time that had passed since the drug court incidents and Lim’s attempts since then to correct his errors.
It also insisted that Lim’s private life should not be under scrutiny in regards to his relationship with the former clerk’s office employee, and that he was formally separated from his wife during that time.
Motions are expected to be filed in the inquiry by Dec. 6, while a date for the final hearing of the JQC will be set for early next year.
PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING LIM'S RE-ELECTION BID
SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE MENG LIM TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2022
(Tallapoosa, GA) - Today, Superior Court Judge Meng Lim announced that he would seek re-election in 2022.
From refugee to Superior Court Judge, Meng Lim has lived the American Dream. After fleeing Cambodia during a brutal and bloody civil war, Meng Lim settled into Northwest Georgia.
Our community raised him and Meng went on to graduate from Bremen High School as the senior class Valedictorian. He attended Emory under the Georgia Governor’s Scholarship and graduated with a degree in History. Meng pursued a law degree and then returned home to the Tallapoosa Circuit to start his own practice.
For years, Meng served as legal counsel for Haralson County and as a private attorney for families, businesses, and organizations in our community. He handled nearly a thousand cases as lead attorney, earning a reputation in the community as “a lawyer with backbone.” In 2014, Lim was elected overwhelmingly as the first Asian American Superior Court Judge in Georgia.
"On the bench, I have fought to safeguard our American values of freedom, justice, and equality," said Judge Lim. "We have tackled our case backlog and modernized the courtroom to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to be heard.
"I am seeking re-election because this community deserves a judge who will always put the people ahead of politics. Instead of caving to the special interests or well-connected insiders, I will continue to do the right thing - even when no one is looking.
"In the weeks and months ahead, Team Meng will travel the circuit to share my experience, accomplishments, and vision with local citizens. I humbly ask for the continued support of every voter in Polk and Haralson Counties."
Judge Lim has served the Tallapoosa Circuit, which includes Polk and Haralson Counties, since 2015.