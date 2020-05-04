A crowd scattered across the lawn of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 came out to support newly appointed and now sworn-in Commissioner Linda Liles.
Polk County Probate Court Judge Linda Smith held the ceremony on the front steps of the courthouse this afternoon ahead of the county's first of two sessions to start the week and cover their business for the month of May.
Liles, who is a legislative liaison with U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, begins her term that will last through the end of the year and already plans to run for the remainder of the term's time on the November ballot. She briefly spoke before taking the oath of office and thanked the crowd - who maintained social distancing - for coming to take part in the event.
She said she would be making decisions she believes will best benefit the county through thoughtfulness and prayer. Liles also asked for prayers from those in attendance as she begins to get to work.
Liles will be getting to work with the board during a Zoom session for her first work session this evening, and on Tuesday she'll get to take her first votes on county matters.