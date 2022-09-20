Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

Our office has been getting calls about a light green flaky material growing on shrubs and trees. The light green flaky material is lichens.

Lichens are harmless, but it often indicates that something is wrong with a plant or tree. Lichens do not grow on young, healthy, and active growing trees. On the other hand, stressed trees or shrubs grow very slowly and often have lichens growing on them.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In