Library system gets grant to help with financial literacy

Shown are Sarah Colombo, branch services and grants manager for Sara Hightower Regional Library System (from left); Delana Sissel, director of Sara Hightower Regional Library System; and Kim Holder, director of UWG Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System, in partnership with the University of West Georgia’s Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy, has received a $50,000 grant from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Foundation.
Grant funds will be used to create and present financial literacy resources and programming for Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga Counties.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library is a six-branch system with the mission to provide information, stimulate thinking, and support and enhance Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga counties’ educational, informational, recreational, and cultural pursuits.
The University of West Georgia’s Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy helps teachers, students, and the greater community master the economic way of thinking in order to provide opportunities for future growth, development, and financial well-being.
Through the FINRA Foundation’s Library Grants Program, the UWG CEEFL and SHRLS staff will create a community-wide series of programs and resources called “Financial Literacy for Everyone.” The goal of this project is to improve financial literacy skills and knowledge of library staff and the community.
Each program will be tailored to targeted demographics, including women, those in poverty, Spanish-speakers, children, teens, those nearing retirement, and families.
FINRA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity. It regulates brokerage firms doing business with the public in the United States. The FINRA Foundation supports innovative research and educational projects that give underserved Americans the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout life.
“The knowledge and skills acquired through financial education programs made possible by the FINRA Foundation grant will help children and adults in our communities build responsible financial behavior that will lead to good financial decisions throughout life,” said Library Director Delana Sissel.
“Increasing individual financial literacy ultimately builds stronger communities. We’re excited to have the opportunity to partner with the University of West Georgia’s Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy to bring financial education programs to our communities.”