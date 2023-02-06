Library system gets grant to help with financial literacy

Shown are Sarah Colombo, branch services and grants manager for Sara Hightower Regional Library System (from left); Delana Sissel, director of Sara Hightower Regional Library System; and Kim Holder, director of UWG Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy.

 Steven Broome/SHRLS

The Sara Hightower Regional Library System, in partnership with the University of West Georgia’s Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy, has received a $50,000 grant from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Foundation.

Grant funds will be used to create and present financial literacy resources and programming for Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga Counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In