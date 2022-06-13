Library hosts reptile rescue for summer program

Waylon Cook, 9, nervously laughs as a California kingsnake is draped around his neck after being placed there by Jason Clark of Southeastern Reptile Rescue during a presentation at the Rockmart City Gym on Thursday, June 9.
Waylon Cook, 9, nervously laughs as a California kingsnake is draped around his neck after being placed there by Jason Clark of Southeastern Reptile Rescue during a presentation at the Rockmart City Gym on Thursday, June 9.
Jeremy Stewart
Attendees to last Thursday’s reptile show at the Rockmart City Gym watch as Jason Clark holds a young alligator (top right) closer to the stands.
Jeremy Stewart
Jason Clark is president of Griffin-based Southeastern Reptile Rescue, which conducts education programs to teach people about reptiles and rescues them throughout the state.
Learning can be most effective when done up close and personal, and that’s exactly what several children got last week when they learned about reptiles in Rockmart.
The Rockmart Library hosted Jason Clark and some scaly, slithery friends in the city’s gymnasium on Thursday, June 9, as part of its annual summer reading program schedule of activities.
Children and their families filled one side of the gym’s bleachers as Clark brought out a few snakes known to be found in and around Polk County as well as a young alligator.
Clark is president of Griffin-based Southeastern Reptile Rescue, which conducts education programs to teach people about reptiles. It also rescues the creatures and even provides them for film and television productions.
The library has around 300 kids registered for the free summer reading program and has more free events scheduled in the coming weeks.
Cook Family Farm will provide a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon on June 21, and the Floyd County ECO Center will be on hand for a presentation June 29 at 11 a.m.
For more information call 770-684-3022 or visit the library in the Rockmart Municipal Complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave.