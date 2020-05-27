Want to take part in a historic moment in human spaceflight? Join the millions who are doing so around the world as the first crewed mission for SpaceX launches from Kennedy Spaceflight Center in Florida this afternoon.
Click here to watch the launch, or see the attached video.
The mission sees Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken take off on the Falcon 9 in the first commercial crewed flight at 4:33 p.m. from Pad 39-A, which is the same launchpad used for the Saturn V moon launches and the Space Shuttle. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew into the Space Coast to watch the launch as well.
Shuttle Atlantis was the last crewed flight from United States soil in 2011. Astronauts have been utilizing rides on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to make trips to the International Space Station and back over the past nine years.
The launch marks a demo flight to test the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will ferry crews to low earth orbit and the space station in a $2.6 billion contract with NASA.
SpaceX owner Elon Musk is also developing his own vehicle for moon flights and beyond on Starship, which is under development in Texas.
Boeing is also developing a commercial spacecraft, the Starliner, which is expected to launch in 2021.