The Polk County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to deny a rezoning request submitted by the county that would have attempted to rein in the height of the county landfill’s “Mount Trashmore.”
It is the most recent move to try and counter previous problems with the facility located off of Grady Road approximately three miles east of Cedartown.
The application requested 215 acres adjacent to the Grady Road landfill be rezoned from A-1 agricultural to I-2 heavy industrial for the reallocation of waste that would have satisfied part of a court order to eliminate the ongoing vertical placement of waste at the facility.
Members of the public, including residents and property owners from the area around the landfill, spoke out against the rezoning and the facility itself at public hearings in front of the county commission and the county planning and zoning board.
At its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the county commission voted 5-0 to deny the application, which was submitted by the board of commissioners. Commission Chairman Hal Floyd was not required to vote since there was no tie.
“I have agonized over it because I've tried to represent not only you, but the 90% of the other taxpayers that were not here and what they may have deemed as their position on this,” Floyd said following Tuesday’s vote.
“I was hoping that we could move it forward personally. So I sit here with the other commissioners and what I would consider egg on our face. Why? Because we've denied something tonight that we really asked for. We asked for it two and a half years ago because the citizens were complaining about what was happening on Mount Trashmore.”
How it got here
The proposal was made to satisfy part of the ruling of a senior judge that brought an end to a nearly three-year legal battle between Polk County and Waste Industries over the management and operation of the landfill in March 2021.
The court order by Cobb County Senior Judge Adele Grubbs indicated that the county and ETC of Georgia, whose parent company is Waste Industries, would work to permit a horizontal, rather than vertical, expansion of the landfill. It stated that a plan should be developed and in place just over two years from the time of the ruling.
An 1,100-foot tall mountain trash covered by dirt, known as “Mount Trashmore,” is currently visible from U.S. 278 and county administrators have predicted that it will grow another 175 feet starting in the next 3-4 years if nothing is done, which it is legally permitted to do.
In order to keep the existing mountain of trash from going higher, the parties involved decided to use the property already owned by the county just west of the current landfill to reallocate future waste.
The rezoned land would not have changed the amount of permitted waste allowed at the landfill and would have taken over property that has been used over the past 10 years for landfill purposes such as equipment storage and topsoil used for daily cover.
The planning board, which is a citizen-appointed commission, unanimously voted last month to recommend denial of the rezoning as well as a variance of the county ordinance pertaining to the release of odors from the property after hearing from a group of citizens at a public hearing.
The county commission did not take action at Tuesday’s meeting on the variance nor the environmental application to reallocate waste at the landfill horizontally rather than vertically since the two items were contingent on the rezoning being approved.
Where to go from here
The denial of the rezoning and therefore the end of any horizontal reallocation plans leaves the future impact of the landfill in limbo.
County Attorney Brad McFall said after Tuesday’s meeting that the legal ramifications of the board’s decision were unclear and further discussions would need to be had to figure out how this affects the court order.
Meanwhile, the landfill is expected to reach capacity, be filled and closed in approximately 2036 according to county and new operator GFL.
Floyd cited some numbers Tuesday night based on the county producing 5,000 tons of trash a month. That would put the cost of tipping fees based on today’s average at about $2.5 million, and another $2.5 million to cover the collection and transportation of the trash to an out-of-county landfill.
“It's a $5 million expense that the county is looking dead in the face in 14 years or less,” Floyd said.
Other county commissioners said hearing from members of the public who are against the rezoning made an impact on them, but did admit that the choice for what to do with the landfill will come someday.
“The difficult part for us is that a lot of decisions we'll have to look back on in 20 years and we may regret making. In 20 years, we are going to have a very tall landfill,” Commissioner Ray Carter said.
“But the more it becomes visible, the more I think long-term damage it does to us. So while we made a decision tonight, I hope it's the right one in the long term. There will come a point in time, as our chairman has pointed out, where there is going to be a much harder decision than this, and that is what to do with our trash and how in the world are we going to pay for it.”