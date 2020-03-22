Beginning Monday, March 23, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will block off 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays as designated shopping hours for seniors over 60 and high-risk individuals as defined by the CDC.
“During these hours, we will be open for those who may be more susceptible to COVID-19,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
Kroger associates will be happy to assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.
“We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members,” Turner said.