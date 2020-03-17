Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will temporarily adjust store hours to balance the needs of customers and associates. Effective today, stores will temporarily shift service hours to 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Locally, the Cedartown Kroger had previously posted hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Kroger stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina continue to escalate hiring and those in industries hardest hit by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for open positions at jobs.kroger.com.
“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
This change does not reflect issues with the supply chain. It is in response to increased customer demand and increased cleaning requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We want to thank our associates for their commitment to remaining on the front line of customer service as we work together to navigate this pandemic,” said Turner. “As we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, we strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”