Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.

Brian Kemp

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

Gov. Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Friday, Jan. 13, that’s heavy on spending for education and gives Georgia teachers and state employees $2,000 raises.

The spending plan, up more than $2 billion over this year’s record budget, is built on an all-time high state surplus of more than $6 billion.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

