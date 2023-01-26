Kemp gives 2023 State of the State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Georgia House and Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

 House Media Services

With a bruising but successful reelection campaign behind him, Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to build on the successes of his first term in education, public safety, economic development, and health care.

“The campaigns have all been run … and the people have spoken,” Kemp told a joint session of the Georgia House and Senate in his annual State of State address. “They have given us our marching orders, and it’s time to get back to work.”

This story is available through a partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Ga. Press Educational Foundation.

