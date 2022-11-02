Gov. Brian Kemp made a campaign stop Wednesday in Rockmart, mere days before the general election, promoting his decisions that he said have benefited the people of Georgia, not the politicians in Washington.

Part of a region-wide bus tour, Wednesday’s stop at the Pizza Farm Restaurant included several state Republican officials, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who joined Kemp in speaking to the crowd of just under 75 people who came to welcome Kemp to Polk County.

Kemp brings message of working for Georgians to Rockmart

Taylorsville resident Molly Maynard holds her daughter Wrenley while waiting for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to a campaign bus tour stop at the Pizza Farm Restaurant in Rockmart on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Kemp brings message of working for Georgians to Rockmart

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and First Lady Marty Kemp (right) pose for a photo with Pizza Farm waitress Haleigh Miller after signing an autograph for her during a campaign stop at the Rockmart restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Kemp brings message of working for Georgians to Rockmart

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey talks to Pizza Farm hostess Theresa Channell inside the Rockmart restaurant while campaigning with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during a bus tour Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Kemp brings message of working for Georgians to Rockmart

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and Gov. Brian Kemp talk to some of the employees in the kitchen of the Pizza Farm Restaurant in Rockmart during a campaign stop Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Kemp brings message of working for Georgians to Rockmart

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to a crowd gathered at the Pizza Farm Restaurant in Rockmart as part of a campaign stop by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Also pictured are Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In