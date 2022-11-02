Kemp brings message of working for Georgians to Rockmart

Gov. Brian Kemp made a campaign stop Wednesday in Rockmart, mere days before the general election, promoting his decisions that he said have benefited the people of Georgia, not the politicians in Washington.
Part of a region-wide bus tour, Wednesday’s stop at the Pizza Farm Restaurant included several state Republican officials, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who joined Kemp in speaking to the crowd of just under 75 people who came to welcome Kemp to Polk County.
Kemp is once again running against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The two have sparred on topics like the economy, gun control and funding for law enforcement. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with early voting continuing through Friday.
“We're going to get up for six more days. Six more days to make sure Stacey Abrams isn't going to be our governor or our next president,” Kemp told the crowd Wednesday, repeating themes he’s touted throughout the campaign.
Specifically, he spoke on how his decision to reopen Georgia’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other states and how it paved the way for record low unemployment and investment.
“Those were not easy decisions. But when you're in the position that I was in, and our special guest today is in, you get paid and you serve to make tough decisions to put your people ahead of politics, not the other way around,” Kemp said.
Taylorsville’s Molly Maynard, who found out about the event from one of her friends, brought her two young daughters, Wrenley and Emory.
“I've always been a fan of his, and when she told me he was coming I had to come because I've never met him. So I'm hoping maybe I can get to meet him today,” Maynard said, adding that she approved of his reactions during the recent debates.
In addition to Rockmart, Kemp was also scheduled to make stops in Cartersville and Dallas, all within the 14th Congressional District and deeply Republican. While Kemp received just 50.22% of the vote statewide in 2018 in his first race against Abrams, he captured 79.13% of the vote in Polk County.
“Brian Kemp has earned and deserves re-election, and on November eighth we're going to show everybody in this state what he's done and what he's going to do for the next four years,” Ducey said to the crowd, highlighting Kemp’s tax cuts and his move to return students to in-person learning.
“I have a lot of confidence that if you get out and vote, and if you work over the next six days, that Brian Kemp is going to be re-elected. But if we re-elect him by the largest margin possible, we can carry this entire ticket,” said Ducey, who has reached his term limit as governor of Arizona.
“We're gonna keep red states red, our incumbents are gonna win re-election, but we're on offense in every blue state in this country because those states deserve a Brian Kemp as well.”
Joining Kemp and Ducey at Wednesday’s stop in Rockmart was Attorney General Chris Carr, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, Georgia State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, and State Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville.
“They're fighting every day for you and we need to keep this team together. So when you go vote, you've got the vote all the way down the ballot. You can't be getting tired on us halfway through. You've got to make sure and go all the way down to keep the team together,” Kemp said.
He also spoke about his proposed $1 billion tax rebate plan to cut property taxes that would save the average taxpayer between 15-25%.
“If you send us back on November the eighth we're gonna put another billion dollars of your money back in your pocket. We're gonna do a one-time property tax relief grant. It'll be another billion dollars of your money that we're giving back to you instead of spending it, to help you fight through high inflation and rising property values.”
After speaking and taking pictures with many of the people in the crowd, Kemp and the group went into the restaurant, a staple of Rockmart for 50 years, and talked to owner Tommy Sanders and employees in the kitchen before lunch.
Theresa Channell, a hostess at the Pizza Farm and a great-grandmother, spoke with Kemp and Ducey before they sat down at a table.
“I'm just so excited. I'm a huge fan of Governor Kemp and all of the other Republican candidates that are running around the country. I keep up with all of them,” Channell said. “I was one of the lucky ones who was asked to come in and work today. There's no way he's going to lose. It's so exciting. The governor of our state here in our little town.”
While not usually open for lunch, or on Wednesday, Sanders made sure to have a full staff available for the governor and his entourage, as well as the people to came to the campaign event.