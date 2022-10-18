campaigns.jpg

Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to edge out incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the fundraising game, although Kemp has narrowed the gap in the last couple of months.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defended his record on education, crime, the economy, abortion, health care and voting rights Monday night against accusations by Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams that he is not meeting the needs of most Georgians.

During an hourlong debate aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Kemp touted his efforts to target street gangs and human trafficking, reopen the state’s economy quickly following the onset of the pandemic and invest in public education.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In