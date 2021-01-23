Committee assignments for the 2021-2022 session of the Georgia State Legislature were announced last week, with local representative Trey Kelley receiving several.
Kelley, who is from Cedartown and represents the 16th district, was re-elected as house majority whip last November after being re-elected for a fifth consecutive term.
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, announced the committee assignments on Jan. 20.
“We have a dynamic group of leaders joining the ranks of our committee chairmen this year, and I appreciate their willingness to serve this House and the citizens of our great state,” said Speaker Ralston.
“From stewarding Georgia’s continued economic growth to overseeing critical services like education and healthcare, the House relies on our committees to make informed decisions that keep our state moving forward. I thank all the members of our Committee on Assignments for their hard work these last several weeks to make today’s announcement possible.”
The Committee on Assignments also appointed members of three special committees of the House. Special committees differ from standing committees in that they are term-limited and will expire at the end of this legislative session unless renewed.
Kelley was named chair of one of these special committees, the Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System.
He was also named a member of five other House committees — Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications; Ethics; Health and Human Services; Rules; and Ways and Means.