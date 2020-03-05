CEDARTOWN — State Rep. Trey Kelley will face a challenger in May — with the winner moving to a contest in November — after two candidates qualified for the 16th District seat.
Kelley, R-Cedartown, will first face former Polk County Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey in the Republican primary coming up on May 19.
Hulsey, a former educator, announced during the Polk County Commission’s Tuesday meeting that she was resigning. She qualified with the Georgia Republican Party in Atlanta on Thursday.
Hulsey said in a statement that “As an active and engaged citizen, I have learned that our voice matters and it is important to stand up for what is right. I think the time has come for the people of the 16th district to be represented at the Georgia State House by someone they can trust and someone that will put the people and their interests first, not personal gain or political party.”
The winner of the primary will go up against a Democratic candidate.
It will be Lyndsay Arrendale of Euharlee if no one else qualifies with the party before the deadline at noon Friday.
Arrendale listed her occupation as unemployed on the papers filed with the Democratic Party of Georgia.
Additional candidates have jumped into the State Senate District 31 race on the GOP ticket as well.
Earlier this week, Robert “Bobby” Mehan of Bremen; Jason Anavitarte of Paulding County’s Board of Education; and Dallas Mayor Boyd Austin had joined the race.
Now a fourth has entered his name. Bobby Wilson of Bremen, who listed his occupation as a transportation manager, qualified Thursday.
That leaves both state house and senate seats competitive on the 2020 primary ballot in May.