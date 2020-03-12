Keep Polk Beautiful is offering locals the chance to open up space in their home and get rid of outdated electronics with their Great American Cleanup event. Volunteers will be at 549 ½ West Ave, Cedartown on Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. to collect and recycle electronics for the public.
Locals can drop off broken or unwanted computers, non-CRT televisions and monitors, pagers, CD Rom units, cable receivers, circuit boards, radios, stereo equipment, fax machines, DVD players, type writers, cell phones, printers, scanners, speakers, keyboards, and various other items at no cost.
The group will even recycle bigger appliances such as lawnmowers, and those looking to discard scrap metal are also in luck. Recycling goes a long way towards preventing pollution and saving space in landfills and scrapyards, so those with items they would otherwise throw away are urged to consider stopping by.
Those with questions about dropping off certain items can contact Keep Polk Beautiful's Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 for more information. Other details about the group can be found by visiting http://www.keeppolkcountybeautiful.org/.