The Polk County Calf Show Team wrapped up its fifth season at the annual Carroll County Livestock Show last month, but not before it prepared for next season.
On the eve of their final show of the season, the team held its first “Calf & Cake Auction” at the Agriculture Education Building at Rockmart High School on Feb. 5.
The event was used to raise funds for the 2021-2022 show season. The top calf sold for $2,950, while one of the cakes brought in more than $600. The team raised almost $10,000, which will be used for feed and show equipment for next season.
Buckles were awarded to two team members. Luke Sargent won Grand Champion for earning the most total show points during the season. Eli Morgan earned his buckle as Most Valuable Team Member.
The Carroll County show was a two-day event on Feb. 6 and 7 and began with a barbecue, cake auction, bingo and prizes. The work started early Feb. 6 as team members groomed their heifers for their last appearance in the ring.
For the graduating seniors, it was bittersweet while the youngest members of the team look forward to many more years of showing.
Despite the effects of COVID-19, the team participated in a total of nine shows in the 2020-2021 season. This was especially impressive given that many were cancelled due to COVID-19. The season started at the Polk County Fairgrounds with the Polk Cattlemen/Livestock Promotions show.
After getting over initial jitters, the team took on the rest of the season. Every show offered another chance to learn and compete as they looked forward to the annual Georgia State National Fair in Perry and beyond.
The team consisted of 27 members from fourth grade through 12th grade. Members were Addison Blalock, Carlee Cochran, Karlie Coman, JJ Coman, Brylee Farmer, Trista Garner, Lindsey Jones, Allyson Justice, Emily Kidd, Haley McDowell, Eli Morgan, Evie Nichols, Kensey Oliver, Justin Oxenreider, Kylee Puckett, Luke Sargent, Micah Smith, Ryder Smith, Tate Smith, Jackson Sparks, Dayton Avery Stocks, Summer Waits, Alec White, Anslie Williams, Trace Williams, Lauren Wood and Luke Wood.
The team expressed thanks to several Polk County cattlemen who donated a total of 21 heifers to the team for the season — Roy Barnes, Brandon Ellis, Chris Jones, Glenn Robinson and Glenn Sorrells. Six members also brought their own calves and trained them at home this year.
It also extended appreciation to the parents who kept things organized and made special treats for team events.