JSU Marching Southerners, including local residents, presented a

The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the famed JSU Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks final home football game of the season on Nov. 12.

 Contributed

The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the famed JSU Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks final home football game of the season on Nov. 12.

Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the award is the equivalent of winning college football’s Heisman Trophy, and JSU is the smallest university ever to win since the awards program was created 40 years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In