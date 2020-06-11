JACKSONVILLE, AL -- JSU named nearly 900 students to the President's and Deans' Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester, including:
Dylan Bailey of Aragon, Judy Standeford of Aragon, Cameron Ingle of Aragon, Cordelia Dyer of Cedartown, Emily Pointer of Cedartown, Steven Cox of Cedartown, Callie McDonald of Cedartown, Ansley Wheeler of Cedartown, RayAnna O'Neal of Cedartown, Katrina Harris of Cedartown, Nora Snow of Cedartown, Ashley Westmoreland of Cedartown, Hannah Davis of Cedartown, Elizabeth Lee of Cedartown, Landon Hendrix of Cedartown, Kameron White of Cedartown, Casey Gable of Rockmart, Carmen Johnson of Rockmart, Gabrielle Fuller of Rockmart, Cody Bray of Rockmart, and Karl Culver of Rockmart.
