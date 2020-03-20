The elected leadership of the City of Aragon, City of Cedartown, City of Rockmart and Polk County are working jointly to make the best decisions possible for our citizens and businesses during the COVID-19 emergency.
All our decisions are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the President’s Task Force, Coronavirus Guidelines for America (15 days to slow the spread) as well as guidance from Governor Kemp.
We are continuously monitoring for any changes in the above guidelines and are meeting and communicating with each other.
As elected leaders in our community, we want to encourage everyone to follow the published guidelines referenced above to remain calm, refrain from hoarding, keep in touch with elderly, friends and neighbors, enjoy spending time with family, and utilize delivery and take-out options of our local restaurants and stores.
This is a unique time for all of us and our future is dependent on how we respond to this challenge presented before us.
Remember to wash your hands frequently and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Please monitor our websites and Facebook pages for further updates.