Gildan closing Cedartown yarn facility in February

Earlier this month, it was announced the Gildan Yarn facility north of Cedartown would be closing on February 4, with 107 employees losing their jobs.

Plant management is teaming up with the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce for a job fair at the plant Wednesday morning.

