Jefferson Southern Corporation employees donated to the Department of Family and Children Services of Polk County as a way of giving back to the community and helping make children's Christmas brighter this year.
Associates donated gifts for 20 children as their Secret Santa with the help of an Angel Tree organized by the company’s human resources department. In addition to the 20 children on the tree, associates raised funds to provide additional gifts to children not on the list in case DFCS came up short of donations, especially in the current economic environment.
Associates donated gifts, money, and their time to insure that the children's Christmas wishes come true. Jefferson Southern Corporation associates provided more than anyone in management ever expected again this year and the company plans to continue to work with DFCS for years to come.
The Human Resources department organized the Angel Tree and collected the gifts donated by associates.