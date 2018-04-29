It will be a set of losses that will sting for a while with the Rockmart Yellow Jackets.
After gaining another 20 win season and finishing second just behind Dade County in region play, the Jackets were knocked out of the Class AA playoffs by an opponent they knew all too well from past experience.
Rabun County, who finished third in Region 8-AA and traveled to Rockmart last Friday for a double header in the opening round of the state playoffs, walked away with a 3-0 and 3-1 win over the Jackets to advance.
Head coach Kenny Yanzetich had no complaints about the hard work and heart of his team, and the work they put in to give themselves chances against the visiting Tigers.
Rockmart’s Ty Floyd pitched through 4 and 1/3 inning in the first game and kept Rabun County from scoring up until the fifth inning, when their bats opened up and were able to score a trio of runs off hits.
The Tigers in turn kept the Jackets off balance when the team went up to the plate, and though some hits were scored only one run was driven in on the night.
Reed Couch put up a double in the second game when he drove in Andruw Morris, who also got a double to get on base.
It wasn’t enough to overcome an early scoring drive in game 2 by the Tigers, who got ahead of Braden Cole early. He was replaced by Griffin Pace, who came in and kept the Tiger bats quiet through the rest of the game.
“These guys have worked hard all year for us, it was a great bunch of kids,” Yanzetich said.
It also marked a sad note for the team, since it also marked the end of the high school career for one of the club’s most reliable players over the past four years.
“We’re going to lose Kole Holder to graduation, and what a huge part of our team that he’s been for his four years,” Yanzetich said. “Especially with my three years here.”
Holder ends his career with the Jackets having won 62 ball games with the club over the past three years, Yanzetich said.
“I appreciate him, he’s done a heck of a job for us,” he said.
The loss in the playoffs marked the third time this year Rabun County got the better of the Jackets. Earlier in nonconference play in February, the Tigers put up a 2-0 win over the Jackets.
For Yanzetich’s part, he can look back on another moderately successful year.
His team finished 20-10 overall, 12-2 in region play and will be coming back with a lot of young talent that have learned hard lessons through wins and losses in 2018.
“It was a great year, I’m really proud of the kids,” he said. “It’s just not satisfying at this point. We expect more and we want more. These kids work really hard. We have everyone coming back... expectations are going to be high again.”
His hopes are that through some work in the off season, the Jackets will bounce back better than ever when they can play ball again in late winter 2019.