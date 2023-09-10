Jack’s to open Wednesday in Cedartown

The new Jack's Family Restaurant at 329 North Main St. in Cedartown is set to open Wednesday, Sept. 13.

 Jeremy Stewart

Those who have been by the location of the newly-built Jack’s in Cedartown have gotten the message that the southern-based quick-service restaurant is ready to open.

The restaurant, headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, will open bright and early at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In