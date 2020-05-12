DALTON - Highland Rivers Health has launched an updated version of its website that includes four videos about the agency, as well as making its content available in Spanish. The updated site includes a new color scheme and photos of local communities the agency serves. The address of the Highland Rivers website is http://highlandrivershealth.com.
"The Highland Rivers website is really a tremendous resource for people to learn about our agency and find specific information about our services and how to access them," said Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas. "The videos are a great addition to our site and allow members of our communities to hear firsthand from individuals who have received services from Highland Rivers and are now living in recovery."
Last year Highland Rivers worked with local production company Broadcast Atlanta to develop a series of four short videos about the agency and its services. Focusing on the theme "Recovery is the heart of Highland Rivers Health," the videos involved more than three dozen staff and individuals sharing personal stories and perspectives. All four videos can be viewed from the website homepage.
Highland Rivers last updated its website in 2016, which involved a substantial redesign and reorganization of information on the site, and the addition of several online referral forms and resources for staff. In addition, because many people only access the internet with a mobile device, the website was designed to display clearly on mobile devices, and all phone numbers on the website can be activated from a mobile device by simply touching the number on the screen.
Currently, visitors to the Highland Rivers website are greeted with a pop-up with information about changes to agency procedures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Once that window is closed, visitors can access information about agency services and scroll down the page to find the videos. Visitors can view the site in Spanish by clicking the "Español" link below the agency logo in the upper-left corner of the homepage.