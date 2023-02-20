Husband, wife recognized as Cedartown rec coaches of the year

Andy Wills (right) is presented with the 2023 Cedartown Recreation Coaches of the Year award along with his wife, Kristen Wills (not pictured), while standing with City Commission Chair Jessica Payton (left) and Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey at the Feb. 13 city commission meeting.

 Jeremy Stewart

The dedication and commitment of a husband and wife to the youth of Cedartown was celebrated during the February meeting of the Cedartown City Commission on Monday, Feb. 13.

Andy Wills and his wife, Kristen Wills, were presented as the 2023 Cedartown Recreation Coaches of the Year by Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey during the meeting.

