Husband, wife recognized as Cedartown rec coaches of the year

Andy Wills (right) is presented with the 2023 Cedartown Recreation Coaches of the Year award along with his wife, Kristen Wills (not pictured), while standing with City Commission Chair Jessica Payton (left) and Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey at the Feb. 13 city commission meeting.
The dedication and commitment of a husband and wife to the youth of Cedartown was celebrated during the February meeting of the Cedartown City Commission on Monday, Feb. 13.
Andy Wills and his wife, Kristen Wills, were presented as the 2023 Cedartown Recreation Coaches of the Year by Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey during the meeting.
Andy Wills has been a volunteer with the Cedartown Recreation Department since 2017. He has coached softball, soccer and basketball every year and had a big hand in holding a free three-day youth basketball clinic in 2021 where every child received a water bottle and a T-shirt.
There were around 20 adult volunteers that came every day to help and more than 60 kids attended the clinic.
“Andy has stepped up and been a role model and a great coach for our youth, every season. He has, on multiple occasions, taken two teams in one season,” Hulsey said. “While Andy is the coach, he couldn’t do it without the help of his wife, Kristen.
“They both are an asset to the Cedartown Recreation Department and a perfect example of what it means to step up for your community.”
Hulsey also mentioned youth spring sports season is fast approaching with more than 500 kids signed up to play baseball, softball, soccer and the Dream League.
Opening day is scheduled for March 18 with a parade at 9 a.m. that will travel north down Main Street before making its way westward toward Northwest Park for the opening ceremonies, including vendors, food trucks and games.