The impending effects of Hurricane Ian on North Georgia may not be exactly clear, but at least one Polk County varsity football game has been rescheduled to avoid any safety issues.
Rockmart High School announced Tuesday afternoon it's home game against Model has been moved from Friday, Sept. 30, to Thursday, Sept. 29. Kick off is still set for 7:30 p.m. at The Rock.
The change was announced through the school's Facebook and the football team's Twitter.
The school's post said the decision was made due to "potential inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and fans."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Cedartown High School is still planning to host Region 7-4A opponent Central-Carroll on Friday.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday and is predicted to strengthen into a Category 4 before hitting Florida's west coast early Thursday morning.
The Polk County Emergency Management Agency reports that it is to early to tell what the impact for Northwest Georgia might be, but models show the eye of the storm moving north and staying close to the coast after reaching Florida.
Rockmart's game Thursday will be the Yellow Jackets' first Region 7-AA contest of the season and will also still be Recreation Night. The team is also asking fans to wear pink to honor those who have battled breast cancer.