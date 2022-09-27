The impending effects of Hurricane Ian on North Georgia may not be exactly clear, but at least one Polk County varsity football game has been rescheduled to avoid any safety issues.

Rockmart High School announced Tuesday afternoon it's home game against Model has been moved from Friday, Sept. 30, to Thursday, Sept. 29. Kick off is still set for 7:30 p.m. at The Rock.

