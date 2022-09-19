Local furry friends have a new place to feel safe now that the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society has completed work on a new, permanent shelter to house stray or unwanted pets for adoption.

The local nonprofit is set to hold the dedication and ribbon cutting of the facility on Rockmart Highway near Grady Road on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.

