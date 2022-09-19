Local furry friends have a new place to feel safe now that the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society has completed work on a new, permanent shelter to house stray or unwanted pets for adoption.
The local nonprofit is set to hold the dedication and ribbon cutting of the facility on Rockmart Highway near Grady Road on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.
The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society was chartered in 2014. Although it did not have a permanent physical presence, it worked to rescue abused, neglected, unwanted animals in the county by arranging foster care, adoptions, low-cost neutering/spaying and transporting animals to no-kill shelters in other parts of the state.
In January 2021, Cedartown native and animal lover Kerry Hall passed away after a short battle with cancer. Her family’s sadness over her passing fulfilled a dream for the humane society when they decided to donate her home at 3416 Rockmart Highway for the humane society’s needs.
“Kerry loved all kinds of animals…dogs, cats, birds, and even turtles, and during her life she cared for scores of animals on her property located between Cedartown and Rockmart,” a statement from the humane society said.
“When she died, her family could think of no better way to honor her memory than to donate her house and outbuildings to become a permanent, official no-kill shelter and adoption center for God’s creatures she loved so dearly. The Hall family has transformed their loss into a living memorial that fulfills the dream of the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society and the hundreds of volunteers who have supported the organization since it was founded.”
Local philanthropies and countless individuals rose to the occasion and contributed funding and sweat equity into transforming the property into a top-class shelter facility.
The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society Board of Directors, Director Charlotte Harrison, and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce invite the public to attend the official grand opening, dedication, and ribbon cutting of the property.
The group will then hold its third annual charity golf tournament the following day, Oct. 7, at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown.