Former County Commissioner and State House candidate Jennifer Hulsey will be launching her campaign for the District 16 seat in a Facebook Live event beginning at 6 p.m.
The event can be found on Facebook.com/JenniferHulseyGA.
Hulsey was supposed to have an in-person kickoff event for her campaign at the Rockmart Depot, but it was called off due to the latest guidance given on the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an announcement this afternoon, she thanked everyone for their support and asked for questions to be submitted for those interested ahead of time at info@jenniferhulsey.com.
"I look forward to seeing you and hearing your concerns about the 16th District this evening at the virtual kickoff," Hulsey said.