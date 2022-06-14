Sprays and fogs may be helpful just before outside activities for a short relief from our winged enemies. Just expect mosquitoes to return eventually.
The most important factor is removing or treating all water that they can use to breed in. Cleaning out mosquito breeding sites should be done on a community-wide basis since mosquitoes can fly a mile or more.
It only takes four ounces of water to breed mosquitoes. Check or empty stagnant water every four to seven days. Look for breeding sites in abandoned pools, low wet areas, ditches, ponds, ornamental pools. Pet dishes, unused commodes, bird baths, old tires, clogged gutters, holes in trees, boats, wheel barrows, toys, discarded drink cans, plastic and other containers and pans under potted plants.
Open ponds with fish should produce few mosquitoes. Stagnant weedy water that fish cannot reach will harbor mosquitoes. Clean out or drain these areas. Stock ponds with Gambusia (mosquito fish) to reduce mosquito breeding. Gambusia’s are a small guppy-like, potbellied minnow found in some ponds already.
Treat water that cannot be drained with Bacillus thuringiensis israeliensis, or BTI. This chemical is formulated into granules or donuts found under the names like Mosquito Bits or Mosquito Dunks. Re-treat every 30 days.
Limit outside activities when mosquitoes are bad — usually around night fall. Use a mosquito repellant containing 10-35% DEET. Do not exceed 10% DEET when applying it to children. Rub the repellant on your hands first and then put it on the child. Reserve the higher concentrations of DEET for adults living in major mosquito fly zones. Always read and follow label directions.
If you have any questions regarding mosquitos or other insects, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
