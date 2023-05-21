May 17, 2023 — Eastside School — 425 Prospect Road, Rockmart — 100
May 17, 2023 — Van Wert Elementary School — 170 Atlanta Highway, Rockmart — 100
May 16, 2023 — Cedartown High School — 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
May 16, 2023 — Cherokee Elementary School — 191 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown — 100
May 16, 2023 — Rockmart High School — 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart — 100
May 16, 2023 — Rockmart Middle School — 60 Knox Mountain Road, Rockmart — 100
May 16, 2023 — Westside School — 51 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
May 12, 2023 — Cedartown Middle School — 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown — 100
