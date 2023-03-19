Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

March 15, 2023 — Owens Barbecue — 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown — 100

