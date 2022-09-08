The front door to the house at 210 Chestnut Street in Cedartown lays on the walkway as a welcome sign leans inside the door frame after an explosion blasted through the small home late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8.
Jeremy Stewart
A Georgia Power employee walks across the front yard of the house at 210 Chestnut Street in Cedartown after an explosion inside caused extensive damage.
Jeremy Stewart
Windows shattered and portions of the outside wall are missing at the rear of the house at 210 Chestnut St. in Cedartown following an explosion inside on Thursday, Sept. 8.
A house explosion in a densely residential neighborhood in Cedartown late Thursday afternoon injured two people and rattled the walls of nearby structures.
The explosion took place inside the house at 210 Chestnut St., a block away from Cave Spring Street at the corner of Vine Street. One person was life-flighted to an area hospital, according to an official statement from the city of Cedartown.
Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public and the explosion appears to be an accident. The status of the injured persons were not immediately available.
The small, ranch-style home was still standing following the explosion, although several windows were shattered and the walls had been blown out at some places, causing the frame of the house to be exposed.
Cedartown Fire crews were in charge of the scene, but no fire was reported. No remnants of a fire inside were visible and no hoses were run from the fire engines.
No surrounding houses appear to have been damaged by the blast, but neighbors did report hearing a sharp boom around the time of the explosion.
Georgia Power crews were on the scene but no power outage was reported in the area.
A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said the husband and wife who live in the house were not injured and they had been recently renovating it.