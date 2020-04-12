The honors for first responders, health care workers and law enforcement have been varied across the globe. In the United Kingdom, people clap for those who are keeping people safe. Others have delivered food and supplies.
Here in Polk County, the lights went on for hospital personnel, EMS, firefighters and police officers alike in recent days.
The Cedartown Performing Arts Center turned their lights to red, white and blue and people left their porch lights on across the county to honor those in uniform and scrubs. The Shine the Light event also was an opportunity to honor those like mail carriers, grocery store employees, gas station employees, utility providers, bank tellers, government personnel and all those on the front lines working hard.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce helped organize the event.
”A special thank you to our own board members in essential services during this time: Dan Bevels with Floyd Medical Center, Frankie Matthews with Redmond, Amy Orebaugh with the City of Cedartown, Chad Cox with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Joey Davidson with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, Jonathan Blackmon with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Nick Martin with Georgia Power. Thank you for your service to our community during this time and all times!” the Chamber wrote on their Facebook about the event.
Demonstrations of thanks have been happening across the country and globe for front line workers. Time Magazine used their front cover to honor those who remain in service and helping during the coronavirus outbreak. Buildings were lit up in blue along the Atlanta skyline, and the NFL changed their stadiums, scoreboards and video boards to blue. Churches rang their bells in many parts of the country to honor those this past Thursday evening.