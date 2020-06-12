The COVID-19 pandemic is allowing for some organizations to re-open and plan for postponed events. Yet Homespun 2020 is one of those events that just couldn't work out this year, but plans are in place for a big return in 2021.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce announced on June 11 that they have called off the 2020 edition of Homespun in a release online, and have refunded the money of vendors who had already put down cash to attend this year.
"After consulting with medical professionals and in adherence with the Georgia Department of Public Health event guidelines, the Polk County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Homespun Festival," the release stated. "Out of respect for the festivals previously scheduled for the fall, Homespun will not be rescheduled for a later date. Vendors will be issued refunds within the next 24 hours."
The good news is that the Chamber of Commerce is using the extra time for a much grander event to come next summer.
"Our board has already began the process of planning for the 2021 festival, which will include exciting new additions, including an emphasis on the “HOME” in Homespun," the statement read. "We plan to welcome businesses from around Polk County to participate in the festival as we transition into the recovery and resiliency phase of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses throughout Polk County are invited to participate in 2021, regardless of product or service sold. These HOMEtown businesses will receive a discounted vendor fee as we stand alongside you in the rebuilding of our community. Applications for Polk County businesses will be forthcoming."
"A special edition HOMEspun shirt will also be sold for 2021, honoring the small business community," the statement added. "Proceeds from the sale of this shirt will be given back in the form of Small Business Grants to Polk County businesses as they continue in their recovery process."
This isn't the first time that Homespun has had to deal with natural disasters. Last year, flooding from Euharlee Creek and heavy rainfall forced the cancellation of the second day of the annual event.
Some good news is that the future for the festival remains bright for 2021 as the Chamber turns toward a focus on how to better incorporate more local businesses and vendors.
"While we are certainly heartbroken that this year’s event has been canceled, we are excited for the future and the continued opportunity to stand with our community to enhance, support and advocate for a prosperous Polk County," the Chamber's statement concluded.