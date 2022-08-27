homeless.jpeg

A Georgia Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agency leaders about ways to help Georgians experiencing homelessness, and potentially criminalize them. A group of people warmed up around a fire at a Gainesville encampment.

 Photo contributed by Joshua Silavent via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness.

Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.

