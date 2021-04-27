The Polk County Historical Society believes that the area’s rich history is worth celebrating, and that is why they, along with other Georgia historical sites and museums, are participating in Super Museum Sunday.
The annual celebration of historical sites and museums presented by the Georgia History Festival will take place Sunday, May 2, but the Polk County Historical Society Museum is expanding its participation in the annual event into Saturday, May 1, and offering free admission as well.
According to Arleigh Ordoyne, museum director, the weekend is going to serve as a “grand reopening” for the museum since adding several new exhibits and expanding its capacity at the 117 West Ave. location in Cedartown.
One of the new exhibits is a military history section. Ordoyne said the museum has also received several new items, including a new exhibit of artifacts donated by the ancestors of the Hamrick family, one of the founding families of Cedartown.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1 and noon to 4 p.m. on May 2, with balloons, signage and guides available. “People can come in with their families or friends and look around,” Ordoyne says.
It will also mark the first time the museum has expanded its capacity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be available and visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask while inside.
It has been almost three years since the historical society has been in their new location, and it allows for a larger and more detailed showroom and four detailed side rooms, including a Sterling Holloway exhibit that will be open to the public on both Super Museum Sunday dates.
For more information on the Polk County Historical Society, visit its website, www.polkhist.com, or Facebook page, facebook.com/PolkHistSoc.