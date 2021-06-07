The Polk County Historical Society is jumping into summer with a full schedule of free events for children and history lovers.
The most consistent event is a free children’s story time and craft each Thursday in June and July. Starting at 11:30 a.m. each week, this event is geared toward ages 3-9, although younger and older children are welcome to attend.
Children are always permitted entry free of admission to the museum, however anyone accompanying them during story time are also given free admission.
Storytellers are PCHS members and volunteers, many of whom are current or retired educators, and read while sitting in front of a mock front porch created for the purpose of story time last year before the cancellation of events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historical society is also hosting a quilt/textile show and loom demonstration on June 19.
All quilts and textile artifacts will be on display on the first and second floors of the museum, including some that will be on special loan. At 2 p.m. there will be a demonstration by retired home economist Joy Johnson who will be weaving on the museum’s recently acquired 100-year-old linen loom, sometimes called a “barn loom.”
The full event lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The historical society’s monthly member meeting will be held June 29 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the museum. Speaker Selena Tilley will present the program, “Shared Ties Between Polk and Floyd Counties.” The general public is invited to attend all member meetings.
The PCHS Museum is located at 117 West Ave. in Cedartown. For more information, visit www.polkhist.com our search Polk County Historical Society on Facebook.