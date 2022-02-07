Historical Society museum observes Black History Month with focus on first colored schools

The search for the history of black people in Polk County is a passion for Sherri Garrett. And her time and dedication is on display at the Polk County Historical Society museum.
Garrett, who is the society’s vice president and current interim president, began a project when the pandemic hit that has blossomed into a unique Polk County black history collection and archive.
Through her work and connections with both the Cedar Hill High School and Elm Street High School alumni communities, Garrett has been able to uncover the histories and stories of Polk County’s first black schools and put them on exhibit.
The Polk County Historical Society Museum Director Arliegh Ordoyne said they felt that spotlighting the schools was of utmost importance since the schools were the social centers of both communities at the time.
“The Facebook groups, Elm Street High School Legacy and Cedar Hill High School Legacy, contain nearly a thousand members with hundreds of photos and firsthand memories. This is significant because African American history is not easily found in regular archives, such as newspapers, directories, civic scrapbooks, and yearbooks,” Ordoyne said.
“In fact, our genealogical research library only contains a single yearbook from the two schools.”
The desk and several items belonging to Lewis Emory Hall, who was the first principal of Cedartown Colored Public School, are on display in the museum. Hall served as principal of the school from 1888 to 1924 when it officially became Cedar Hill High School.
“I am extremely excited about the exhibit because the black community has been somewhat invisible,” Garrett said. “Many people didn’t know there was a viable black community that had businesses and churches and now being able to display this exhibit will allow people to see that yes, black folks were here and they were alive and well.”
In addition to the Elm Street and Cedar Hill alumni exhibit, the museum is also highlighting other prominent black Polk County natives, such as blues singer Ida Cox, slave and Union soldier Hubbard Pryor, and supercentenarian Nanny Whatley. The historical society is sharing blog posts focused on black history on its Facebook page throughout February and welcomes visitors to the museum to take a QR code self-guided tour.
Visitors can pick up a free history packet and Black History Month button, as well as watch a short documentary on Sarah McLendon Murphy, the daughter of former slaves who, along with her husband, transformed their home into an orphanage in Cedartown which later became Murphy-Harpst Children’s Centers.
The museum at 117 West Ave. in Cedartown is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for non-members is $3, and children 12 and under are free.