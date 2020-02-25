Interested in hearing stories of old times, back when the county had its own ambulance service?
Tonight is the night to come out to the Polk County Historical Society's monthly meeting, where Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier has been invited to come talk about the "Colorful Stories of the Early Days of Ambulance Service in Polk County."
Everyone is invited to attend the meeting set to start at 7 p.m. The Historical Society holds their meetings monthly on the second floor of the new museum on West Avenue in Cedartown.