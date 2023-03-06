Historical society celebrates Greer’s 90th birthday

Millard Greer and his wife, Charlotte

 Contributed

On Feb. 16, the Polk County Historical Society hosted a much-anticipated event: nonagenarian Millard Greer’s birthday. For three years we’ve been ostensibly discussing the proposed celebration and it finally came to fruition last month with an attendance of more than 50 family members and friends.

Millard’s wife of 65 years, Charlotte, lovingly planned the refreshments and décor, handling all the particulars with ease and enthusiasm. In addition to commemorating Millard’s birthday, another of our dedicated members also had a birthday the same week. Larry Alexander, a very talented artist and 1959 Cedartown High School graduate, observed his 82nd year on this earth.

