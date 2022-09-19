Highland Rivers Behavioral Health has been awarded a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission to support workforce entry and re-entry for individuals in recovery, the organization announced last week.

The award is part of a $12 million package through ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems Initiative, which addresses the region’s substance use disorder crisis with investments that strengthen services in community-based recovery ecosystems.

