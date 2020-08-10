More than 1,000 ballots have already been cast in Polk County for Tuesday’s runoff election and officials are preparing for a strong turnout at the polls.
Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Polk County as voters weigh in on deciding the Republican candidate in both the 14th Congressional District race and the 31st State Senate District race.
All registered voters except those who cast ballots in the June 9 Democratic primary are eligible to weigh in on both contests.
The Polk County Board of Elections and Registrations had 1,059 people come into its office and vote during the three-week early voting period, which ended Friday. Polk County Elections Director Lee Ann George said the number of early voters could forecast a healthy turnout at Tuesday’s polls.
“I was very surprised. We normally do not have this kind of a turnout for a runoff election,” George said. “We expect election day to have a good turnout.”
On top of the in-person early voting turnout, George said her office has received more than 975 absentee ballots. Employees have already been processing the absentee ballots, which must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.
Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene are battling in the runoff for the Republican candidate in the 14th Congressional District race, with the winner set to face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the Nov. 3 general election.
Polk County voters can also vote in a runoff between Jason Anavitarte and Boyd Austin for the Republican nominee in the 31st State Senate District race. The winner will face Democratic nominee Tianna Smith in November.
All physical distancing and cleaning practices will continue at each polling place, such as spacing out voters waiting in line, keeping the number of voters inside a precinct to a minimum and wiping down machines and voter cards after each use.
George said each polling place will be equipped with personal protective equipment — such as face masks and gloves — for anyone who would like to use them.
For more information, including election updates, sample ballots and helpful links, visit the elections office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ PolkGAElections.