Friends and Neighbors:
I am excited to announce I have qualified for re-election to continue to represent the citizens of Ward 1 in the city of Rockmart.
I have lived in Polk County for 55 years and in Rockmart for 18 years. I have been married to Ponda Henderson for 35 years. We have one daughter, Jennifer. She is married to Rodney Hutcheson. They have two children. I enjoy spending time with my grandkids and family. I enjoy volunteering for projects in our community.
It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Rockmart for the past 10 years. Before being elected to the city council, I provided volunteer leadership for several recreation programs. I did this for 20-plus years. I have a vested interest in the youth of our community. I have volunteered on several other projects in the city.
If re-elected I will continue to work with the mayor, council and our city staff to invest in the wellbeing of the youth of our community and the citizens of Rockmart.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me by email: re-electjoehenderson@hotmail.com.