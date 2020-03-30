Helping Hands Food Pantry helps a lot of people make it through tough times in life with much-needed grocery assistance.
They've helped so much, they need a few days off to get the pantry back in order. Through the rest of the week through Friday, April 3, Helping Hands in Rockmart will be closed.
The Pantry needs the week to restock after Hey gave out 22,186 pounds of food in March.
Once re-open, Contact Helping Hands Food Pantry at 678-685-4644. they will be happy to have volunteer and donations at 221 B South Piedmont Avenue, Rockmart.