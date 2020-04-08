Helping Hands Food Pantry is moving to a drive-thru model as the number of people who are seeking help with groceries during the COVID-19 crisis continues to grow.
They announced plans to begin offering services in a drive-thru only capacity on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to ensure the safety of the public seeking their help, and the volunteers who offer the organization support on a variety of levels.
Anyone seeking a food donation can line up in their vehicles behind the building single file to get in the queue to receive an emergency food box, and only on Tuesdays and Thursdays currently.
"We are doing all we can to remain open through these critical times," Helping Hands said in a statement. "Our food supply chains are struggling to keep up with the demand. We continually tag items available for purcvhase, at the most cost effective price."
Helping Hands Food Pantry reported that they are used to providing emergency food boxes to between 150 and 200 Polk County residents on a regular basis, amounting to between 6,000 to 8,000 pounds of food a week.
Those numbers have gone up significantly, and they are seeking help in ensuring people can be sent home with meals to keep them fed in hard times.
"We stretch every food dollar. A donation of $10 provides 50 pounds of food," Helping Hands reported. "A $50 donation provides 500 pounds of food, and a $100 donation provides 1,000 pounds of food. Compare your grocery cart and receipt with that!"
Volunteers are being sought as well at this time to help, with flexible scheduling available. Those interested can come to the pantry or the Woodmaster office located in the Dollar General building at 221-B S. Piedmont Ave. in Rockmart between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Call 678-685-4644 to learn more about making a donation or offering volunteer help at this time.