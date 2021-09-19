Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 as the state enters flu season while still experiencing a surge of the highly infectious Delta variant.
The Department of Public Health reported that seven more Polk County residents died last week as a result of a COVID-19 infection. That brought the total number of Polk County COVID-related deaths in September to 15.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Floyd County still remains extremely high, but it’s decreased slightly as the high virus transmission rate has begun to show a small decline.
Even with that decline, however, the number of new infections still remains above any other peak since the pandemic began.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday that 78 patients at Floyd Medical Center and 89 patients at Redmond Regional Medical Center were being treated for serious COVID-19 infections, with one patient at Redmond waiting on test results. That’s down from over 200 a week before.
“COVID-19 is still here, still sending Northwest Georgians to the hospital with severe illness and still causing deaths. As flu season begins, we all need to do what we can to be as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Northwest Health District, which includes Polk County.
“It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine, and you can get both at the same time. Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”
The Polk County Health Department at 125 E. Ware St in Cedartown is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis. COVID-19 vaccines may now be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, for those who need both.
Flu season in Georgia is late fall to early spring, with activity peaking in January and February.
“You can get a flu shot by walking in at your health department any time during regular business hours Monday through Friday,” Floyd County health department nurse manager Alison Watson said. “We have the quadrivalent vaccine, which provides broader protection against circulating flu viruses, and if you haven’t already done so, you can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, making it especially important for those at higher risk of complications, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity.
Some of those same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.
Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers as well as at all ten Northwest Georgia county health departments.