The approach of another flu season, coupled with ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, is leading public health officials to push for people to get a flu shot before the end of October.
Flu shots are now available at the Polk County Health Department at 125 E. Ware St. in Cedartown, however it is recommended people call ahead at 770-749-2270 to schedule an appointment.
“We ask that people schedule an appointment for their convenience and so we can maintain safe physical distancing,” says Malindy Ely, nurse manager at the Polk County Health Department.
“This flu season is going to be more challenging than ever due to the added risk of COVID-19 in our community,” Ely says. “Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.”
“It’s more important than ever to get vaccinated,” Ely says. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators even outside of flu season. During flu season, when both the flu and COVID-19 will be circulating, hospitals may again face shortages, limiting their ability to care for people who are seriously ill with the flu, COVID-19, or both.”
Ely said it is possible for a person to get both the COVID-19 virus and the influenza virus at the same time or back-to-back.
“You can protect yourself and others from influenza by getting the flu vaccine early this year, wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, washing hands frequently and staying home if you are sick with any kind of symptoms,” Ely said.
The health department has the quadrivalent vaccine, which provides broader protection against circulating flu viruses, and a limited amount of the high-dose influenza vaccine, which is more effective for persons 65 years of age and older.
Ely says everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, if possible. “The flu shot will last through the flu season,” Ely says. “It’s never too early to get a flu shot, as we cannot accurately predict when the influenza season will begin, but it can be too late.”
Flu season usually begins in October but can begin as early as September and last well into March. Peak flu season in Georgia usually occurs in late January and early February.
Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complication from influenza, including children younger than 5 but especially children younger than two years, as well as adults 65 years of age and older, pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and people who have medical conditions including asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, etc.
It is especially important to get the flu vaccine if a person or someone they live with or care for is at high risk of complications from flu.
It is also recommended that pregnant women get a flu vaccine during any trimester of their pregnancy. Not only does it protect them against the flu, it also protects their newborn infants, for up to the first few months of life at least, at a time when infants are too young to receive the vaccine themselves.
The flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID are similar, it may be hard to tell them apart based on symptoms alone.
Polk County Health Department hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.