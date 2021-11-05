The Polk County Health Department has expanded Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include children ages 5-11 following the approval of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Logan Boss of the Northwest Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health, all COVID-19 vaccinations should be scheduled by calling the Polk County Health Department at 770-749-2270.
All Georgians 5 and older are now eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for ages 5-17, however the health department also offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those over 17.
In addition to the health department, COVID-19 vaccines are available through pediatrician offices, local pharmacies and other healthcare providers. For vaccine availability, please go to vaccines.gov.
Flu shots are also available from most healthcare providers, including the health department, and recommended for anyone 6 months or older.
On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group.
In a statement, the CDC said the vaccination is 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is authorized for children as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.
National Public Radio reports that some parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children, however public health officials said the vaccine is safe and effective.
“Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary,” Georgia Department of Public Health Spokesperson Nancy Nydam stated. “The most common side effect was a sore arm.”